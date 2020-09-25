Texas head coach Tom Herman blows a bubble while watching his players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Waco, Texas. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

Offensive tackle Max Merril becomes Texas’ 18th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class

Posted September 25th, 2020

Mike Craven Hookem.com staff

mcraven@hookem.com

Texas’ 2021 recruiting class grew to 18 members Friday afternoon when three-star offensive tackle Max Merril picked the Longhorns over 39 other offers. The Strake Jesuit product becomes the third offensive lineman to join Texas’ 2021 recruiting class, joining four-star offensive tackle Hayden Conner and three-star center Mike Myslinski

Merril is a 6-4, 273-pound prospect ranked as the 108th-best offensive tackle in the 2021 cycle. He picked up an offer from the Longhorns on Sept. 21. Merril chose Texas three days later over strong interest from Louisville and Indiana. Merril started at left tackle for a Strake Jesuit squad that went 10-3 and reached the third round of the Class 6A Division I state playoffs.

PLAYERPOS.HIGH SCHOOLSTARSCOMMITMENT DATE
Hayden ConnerOTKaty Taylor4July 23 (2019)
Juan DavisWR/TEEverman3July 26 (2019)
Billy BowmanATHDenton Ryan4July 31 (2019)
Derrick Harris Jr.DENew Caney4Aug. 3 (2019)
Ja'Tavion SandersATHDenton Ryan5Sept. 8 (2019)
Jordon ThomasDEPort Arthur Memorial4May 2
Morice BlackwellOLBArlington Martin4May 10
Jonathon BrooksRBHallettsville3May 15
Casey CainWRWarren Easton (La.)3May 15
Isaac PearsonPProKick AustrailiaNRMay 29
Ishmael IbraheemCBDallas Kimball4June 15
JD CoffeySKennedale4June 15
Jamier JohnsonCBJohn Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)4July 3
Gunnar HelmTECherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.)3July 27
Michael MyslinskiCBishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.)3Aug. 6
Jaden AlexisWRMonarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.)3Aug. 8
Charles WrightQBAustin3Aug. 22
Max MerrilOTStrake Jesuit3Sept. 25

