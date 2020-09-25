BEVO BEAT Football Offensive tackle Max Merril becomes Texas’ 18th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class Posted September 25th, 2020

Texas’ 2021 recruiting class grew to 18 members Friday afternoon when three-star offensive tackle Max Merril picked the Longhorns over 39 other offers. The Strake Jesuit product becomes the third offensive lineman to join Texas’ 2021 recruiting class, joining four-star offensive tackle Hayden Conner and three-star center Mike Myslinski.

Merril is a 6-4, 273-pound prospect ranked as the 108th-best offensive tackle in the 2021 cycle. He picked up an offer from the Longhorns on Sept. 21. Merril chose Texas three days later over strong interest from Louisville and Indiana. Merril started at left tackle for a Strake Jesuit squad that went 10-3 and reached the third round of the Class 6A Division I state playoffs.

PLAYER POS. HIGH SCHOOL STARS COMMITMENT DATE Hayden Conner OT Katy Taylor 4 July 23 (2019) Juan Davis WR/TE Everman 3 July 26 (2019) Billy Bowman ATH Denton Ryan 4 July 31 (2019) Derrick Harris Jr. DE New Caney 4 Aug. 3 (2019) Ja'Tavion Sanders ATH Denton Ryan 5 Sept. 8 (2019) Jordon Thomas DE Port Arthur Memorial 4 May 2 Morice Blackwell OLB Arlington Martin 4 May 10 Jonathon Brooks RB Hallettsville 3 May 15 Casey Cain WR Warren Easton (La.) 3 May 15 Isaac Pearson P ProKick Austrailia NR May 29 Ishmael Ibraheem CB Dallas Kimball 4 June 15 JD Coffey S Kennedale 4 June 15 Jamier Johnson CB John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.) 4 July 3 Gunnar Helm TE Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.) 3 July 27 Michael Myslinski C Bishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.) 3 Aug. 6 Jaden Alexis WR Monarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.) 3 Aug. 8 Charles Wright QB Austin 3 Aug. 22 Max Merril OT Strake Jesuit 3 Sept. 25

