BEVO BEAT Football
Offensive tackle Max Merril becomes Texas’ 18th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class
Posted September 25th, 2020
Texas’ 2021 recruiting class grew to 18 members Friday afternoon when three-star offensive tackle Max Merril picked the Longhorns over 39 other offers. The Strake Jesuit product becomes the third offensive lineman to join Texas’ 2021 recruiting class, joining four-star offensive tackle Hayden Conner and three-star center Mike Myslinski.
100% COMMITTED🟠⚪️ HOOK’EM #AMDG @TexasFootball @CoachHand @CoachTomHerman @HamiltonESPN @Perroni247 pic.twitter.com/kE0CHXeEXR
— Max Merril (@MAD_MAX1105) September 25, 2020Advertisement
Merril is a 6-4, 273-pound prospect ranked as the 108th-best offensive tackle in the 2021 cycle. He picked up an offer from the Longhorns on Sept. 21. Merril chose Texas three days later over strong interest from Louisville and Indiana. Merril started at left tackle for a Strake Jesuit squad that went 10-3 and reached the third round of the Class 6A Division I state playoffs.
|PLAYER
|POS.
|HIGH SCHOOL
|STARS
|COMMITMENT DATE
|Hayden Conner
|OT
|Katy Taylor
|4
|July 23 (2019)
|Juan Davis
|WR/TE
|Everman
|3
|July 26 (2019)
|Billy Bowman
|ATH
|Denton Ryan
|4
|July 31 (2019)
|Derrick Harris Jr.
|DE
|New Caney
|4
|Aug. 3 (2019)
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|ATH
|Denton Ryan
|5
|Sept. 8 (2019)
|Jordon Thomas
|DE
|Port Arthur Memorial
|4
|May 2
|Morice Blackwell
|OLB
|Arlington Martin
|4
|May 10
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|Hallettsville
|3
|May 15
|Casey Cain
|WR
|Warren Easton (La.)
|3
|May 15
|Isaac Pearson
|P
|ProKick Austrailia
|NR
|May 29
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|CB
|Dallas Kimball
|4
|June 15
|JD Coffey
|S
|Kennedale
|4
|June 15
|Jamier Johnson
|CB
|John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)
|4
|July 3
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.)
|3
|July 27
|Michael Myslinski
|C
|Bishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|3
|Aug. 6
|Jaden Alexis
|WR
|Monarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.)
|3
|Aug. 8
|Charles Wright
|QB
|Austin
|3
|Aug. 22
|Max Merril
|OT
|Strake Jesuit
|3
|Sept. 25
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments