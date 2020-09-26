BEVO BEAT Football LISTEN: American-Statesman reporters react to Texas’ comeback and overtime win in Lubbock Posted September 26th, 2020

Advertisement

The Texas football team is 2-0 after surviving an overtime battle with Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. In this edition of the Longhorns Unfiltered podcast, the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Kirk Bohls and Danny Davis react to UT’s comeback and 63-56 win in Lubbock.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.