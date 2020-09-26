BEVO BEAT Big 12 LIVE BLOG: No. 8 Texas opens conference play at Texas Tech Posted September 26th, 2020

After a bye last week, the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (1-0) return to action today, opening conference play against Texas Tech (1-0) in Lubbock. Texas has won the last two meetings against the Red Raiders, including a 49-24 victory last season. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

Hello from the Hub. pic.twitter.com/a43wnCumDR Advertisement — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

And not a cloud in the sky. pic.twitter.com/2QPKdXGLCg — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

🤘🏾 Chris Adimora

🤘🏾 Roschon Johnson

🔫 Zech McPhearson

🔫 SaRodorick Thompson We've got four players to look out for in today's Texas/Texas Tech game.https://t.co/WdZikNmNia pic.twitter.com/nSypW1AJIM — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) September 26, 2020

Tech won the toss and elected to defer. Texas started out with the ball.

Texas and Texas Tech set to start here in Lubbock. Raiders defer, Horns get the ball first. Game on Fox. Big 12 opener is just about ready to begin. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

The Longhorns opened the game with a 75-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead with 9:11 left in the first quarter. 13 plays, 75 yards on the drive.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger runs it in from 2 yards out, courtesy of a neutral zone infraction on fourth down by Tech. Opening drive goes 75 yards, 5:49. Texas 7, Tech 0. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Tech responded with a touchdown on its opening drive, tying the game at seven with 7:00 left in the first quarter. Six plays, 75 yards on the drive.

Touchdown Texas Tech. Carter makes a terrific catch between two Texas defenders. Bang, bang, bang. Raiders are on the board. 75 yards, 2:11. It's 7-7. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

A field goal regained the lead for the Longhorns, 10-7 with 4:27 left in the first. Eight plays, 32 yards on the drive.

Dicker the Kicker connects from 43. Texas up 10-7. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

After hot offensive start, the Texas defense began to cool off the Red Raiders.

Nice PBU by Chris Adimora on third-and-6. Raiders go three-and-out. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Sam Ehlinger found Josh Moore for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 17-7 lead with 42 seconds left in the first. Ehliner went 9-11 for 101 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. Seven plays, 70 yards on the drive.

Super catch by Josh Moore as Ehlinger threaded in a 31-yard touchdown pass for Texas' third score in three series. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

Ehlinger with his sixth TD pass of the season, all in basically three quarters (he played one series in 2H against UTEP). He was one shy of national leader Malik Cunningham of Louisville, entering weekend. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

After Texas took a 17-7 lead into the second quarter, Texas Tech made it a 3-point game, 17-14, after KeSean Carter caught his second touchdown of the game with 12:11 left in the first half. Three plays, 49 yards on the drive.

Touchdown Tech. KeSean Carter with a slant to the middle of the field, dodges a tackler and slices his way home. 22 yards. Texas still leads 17-14. 12:11 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

The Red Raiders followed that up with a trick play to get the ball back.

Onside kick! Tech recovers a perfectly executed ball at the 45. Horns asleep at the switch there. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

But the Longhorns got it right back.

Interception Texas. Chris Brown with a room-service play of his own. Cuts off the angle on a deep ball, super easy pick. Texas has the ball right back. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

A big run by Ehlinger set up a one-yard touchdown by Roschon Johnson to give the Longhorns a 24-14 lead with 7:48 left. Nine plays, 51 yards on the drive.

Touchdown Texas. RoJo with a 1-yard splash-down. Nice answer for Horns after the onside kick fiasco. Keaontay Ingram with nifty catch on third down, too. Horns now back up 24-14. 7:48 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Well-executed drive by Texas with great ratio of runs and passes. Back ahead 24-14. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

After a fumble recovery touchdown for Texas was called back, Texas Tech made it a three-point game on a 19-yard touchdown with 4:44 left in the half. 11 plays, 75 yards on the drive.

Touchdown Texas Tech. Bowman knew the Horns jumped, so he takes a shot. Connects with Erik Ezukanma for the score. Back and forth we go. Texas still leads 24-21. 4:44 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Tech then blocked a punt to get the ball at their own 15 but Texas got it right back with an interception.

Tech blocks the punt. Good pressure. Raiders will take over at the Horns' 15. Who's the special teams coach for the Bevos anyway? — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Texas' special teams have been a disaster so far with now a blocked punt after a shanked punt and Tech's successful onside kick. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

Interception Texas. Chris Adimora and he takes off to the races. He goes the other way down to the Tech 19-yard line. Wild, wild momentum swing. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Chris Adimore with an outstanding interception and a return to the Tech 19. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

Ehlinger capitalized on the turnover with a three-yard touchdown pass Brende Schooler to give Texas a 31-21 with 1:08 left in the half. Four plays, 19 yards on the drive.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger with a quick throw to Brenden Schooler, who slips in behind two blockers. That's his 2nd TD of the year for the grad transfer. Texas back up 31-21. 1:08 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Ehlinger with his seventh TD pass of the year and second today. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

The Longhorns went into the break ahead 31-21.

Texas has held Texas Tech to 0.9 yards a rush on nine attempts and just 180 yards overall. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

Halftime in Lubbock: Texas 31, Tech 21. Crazy momentum swings. Sam is 14-for-18, 2 TDs passing, 1 running. Tech's Bowman has 3 TDs, 2 INTs. Come on back, won't you? pic.twitter.com/bHnquAc5lT — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

After Texas forced a three-and-out to start the second half, Tech scored on another botched special teams play by Texas, making it a 31-28 game. with 14:08 left in the second quarter.

Touchdown Tech. Wild special teams play after UT forces a three-and-out. Jamison muffs a punt, the ball rolls back into the end zone where the Raiders pounce. Boom. Texas 31, Tech 28. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Xavier Martin has his career highlight, recovering Jamison's fumbled punt in the EZ for easiest Tech TD of the year. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

Texas countered the punt block score with one of their own, taking a 38-38 lead with 12:21 left in the third quarter.

Blocked Texas Tech punt. Touchdown Texas! Are you kidding me?! — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Looks like Tyler Owens gets the block on that one. Jahdae Barron gets the perfect 9-iron hop back into his arms for the score. Texas now back up 38-28. This is crazy. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

The last time Texas blocked a punt and got a touchdown? Josh Turner did that in 2011 against Iowa State. So, it's been a while. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Tech made it a 38-35 game in the third quarter.

Touchdown Texas Tech. Vasher makes a good catch in the middle of the field, shakes, bakes his way to end zone. Impressive. 29 yards. Raiders back within 3. 0:44 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Texas down to its last timeout with an entire fourth quarter left. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 26, 2020

Touchdown Tech. Thompson gets around the left end, and the Raiders have their first lead of the day. Brutal turn of events for Bevo. End of 3Q, by the way. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Heard @rwallacekxan with a key stat on the Texas radio broadcast. Horns had only 13 offensive plays in the 3Q. Defense has to be gassed in this heat. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Field goal Texas. Dicker the Kicker from 26. Tech's lead now down to one, 42-41. 10:47 left. That's a damn eternity against Texas Tech. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Texas Tech started to pull away in the fourth.

No review, and the PAT is good. Texas Tech now leads 49-41. Still a one-possession game. 6:12 left. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

Touchdown Texas Tech. Thompson should've been stopped for a short gain but instead goes 75 yards for the score. Total nightmare in Lubbock. Tech leads 56-41 — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 26, 2020

