Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks on against UTEP Miners during an NCAA football game in Austin, Texas on Saturday Sept. 12, 2020. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

LIVE BLOG: No. 8 Texas opens conference play at Texas Tech

Posted September 26th, 2020

After a bye last week, the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (1-0) return to action today, opening conference play against Texas Tech (1-0) in Lubbock. Texas has won the last two meetings against the Red Raiders, including a 49-24 victory last season. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

 

 

 

Tech won the toss and elected to defer. Texas started out with the ball.

 

 

 

 

The Longhorns opened the game with a 75-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead with 9:11 left in the first quarter. 13 plays, 75 yards on the drive.

 

 

 

 

Tech responded with a touchdown on its opening drive, tying the game at seven with 7:00 left in the first quarter. Six plays, 75 yards on the drive.

 

 

 

 

A field goal regained the lead for the Longhorns, 10-7 with 4:27 left in the first. Eight plays, 32 yards on the drive.

 

 

 

 

After hot offensive start, the Texas defense began to cool off the Red Raiders.

 

 

 

 

Sam Ehlinger found Josh Moore for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 17-7 lead with 42 seconds left in the first. Ehliner went 9-11 for 101 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. Seven plays, 70 yards on the drive.

 

 

 

 

 

After Texas took a 17-7 lead into the second quarter, Texas Tech made it a 3-point game, 17-14, after KeSean Carter caught his second touchdown of the game with 12:11 left in the first half. Three plays, 49 yards on the drive.

 

 

 

 

The Red Raiders followed that up with a trick play to get the ball back.

 

 

 

 

But the Longhorns got it right back.

 

 

 

 

A big run by Ehlinger set up a one-yard touchdown by Roschon Johnson to give the Longhorns a 24-14 lead with 7:48 left. Nine plays, 51 yards on the drive.

 

 

 

 

After a fumble recovery touchdown for Texas was called back, Texas Tech made it a three-point game on a 19-yard touchdown with 4:44 left in the half. 11 plays, 75 yards on the drive.

 

 

 

 

Tech then blocked a punt to get the ball at their own 15 but Texas got it right back with an interception.

 

 

 

 

Ehlinger capitalized on the turnover with a three-yard touchdown pass Brende Schooler to give Texas a 31-21 with 1:08 left in the half. Four plays, 19 yards on the drive.

 

 

 

 

The Longhorns went into the break ahead 31-21.

 

 

 

After Texas forced a three-and-out to start the second half, Tech scored on another botched special teams play by Texas, making it a 31-28 game. with 14:08 left in the second quarter.

 

 

Texas countered the punt block score with one of their own, taking a 38-38 lead with 12:21 left in the third quarter.

 

 

 

Tech made it a 38-35 game in the third quarter.

 

 

Texas Tech started to pull away in the fourth.

 

