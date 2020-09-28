BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Sept. 28
Posted September 28th, 2020
Happy Monday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/28/1946)
- Is Texas in the Big 12’s driver’s seat?
- Ex-Longhorns who shined in the NFL on Sunday.
And finally, some Texas trivia. What year did the rivalry begin between Texas and TCU’s football teams?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Now that the euphoria has worn off, No. 9 Texas must tackle some realistic concerns
- For the pivotal two-point conversion, Texas leaned on variety and a familiar formation
- Five key plays: No. 8 Texas 63, Texas Tech 56
- Texas report card: Grades are in for the 63-56 overtime thriller at Tech
- LISTEN: American-Statesman reporters react to Texas’ comeback and overtime win in Lubbock
- On her debut, Texas forward Presley Echols sinks Oklahoma
