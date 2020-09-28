Texas' Caden Sterns (7) celebrates after intercepting the ball to win the game during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. [Brad Tollefson/A-J Media]

BEVO BEAT Football

WATCH: Kirk, Ced and Brian recap Texas-Texas Tech and the ’embarrased’ Longhorns defense

Posted September 28th, 2020

American-Statesman Staff

sports@statesman.com

Texas coach Tom Herman met with members of the media Monday to recap Saturday’s win over Texas Tech. Hookem.com’s Brian Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden discuss the game and the press conference.

