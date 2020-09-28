BEVO BEAT Football WATCH: Kirk, Ced and Brian recap Texas-Texas Tech and the ’embarrased’ Longhorns defense Posted September 28th, 2020

Texas coach Tom Herman met with members of the media Monday to recap Saturday’s win over Texas Tech. Hookem.com’s Brian Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden discuss the game and the press conference.



