Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Sept. 29
Posted September 29th, 2020
Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/29/1984)
- Tom Herman speaks about UT’s defense and Gary Patterson.
- News and notes.
And finally, some Texas trivia. What still-standing UT record did Chris Gilbert set against TCU in 1967?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Texas’ Tom Herman blunt in his review: ‘Our players on defense, they’re embarrassed’
- Bohls: Lots for Texas to fix, especially in the kicking game
- Golden’s nuggets: Hey, defense, Sam Ehlinger can’t do it alone
- The Dotted Line: Who is left on Texas’ 2021 recruiting board following the latest commitment?
- As Bijan Robinson learns a lesson the hard way, Jake Smith nears his 2020 debut for Texas
- Longhorns’ punting problems against Texas Tech blamed on slip-ups and not scheme
- WATCH: Kirk, Ced and Brian recap Texas-Texas Tech and the ’embarrased’ Longhorns defense
