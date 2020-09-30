BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Wednesday, Sept. 30
Posted September 30th, 2020
Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/30/1916)
- UT DB Josh Thompson talks about his new position.
- Texas QB Sam Ehlinger speaks about avoiding the need to rally.
And finally, some Texas trivia. In regards to the fall sports, do the Longhorns have a better winning percentage against TCU in football, volleyball or soccer?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- ‘I came here to be a cornerback’: Position switch has been the right move for Texas’ Josh Thompson
- The Dotted Line: Texas commit Ja’Tavion Sanders scores on both offense, defense in 2020 debut
- Bohls: Sam’s no sham in another uncommon comeback
- Former Texas star pitcher Cat Osterman crowned first Athletes Unlimited softball champion
