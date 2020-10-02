BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Oct. 2 Posted October 2nd, 2020

Happy Friday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (10/2/1982)

Texas defenders Ta’Quon Graham and Josh Thompson talk about tackling.

Logan Eggleston discusses the volleyball team’s decision to not observe “The Eyes of Texas.”

And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Texas coaches have a winning record against TCU’s Gary Patterson?

TODAY’s HEADLINES

