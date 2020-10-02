A Texas cheerleader runs onto the field with a giant Longhorns flag before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Oct. 2

Posted October 2nd, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Happy Friday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (10/2/1982)
  • Texas defenders Ta’Quon Graham and Josh Thompson talk about tackling.
  • Logan Eggleston discusses the volleyball team’s decision to not observe “The Eyes of Texas.”

And finally, some Texas trivia.  How many Texas coaches have a winning record against TCU’s Gary Patterson?

TODAY’s HEADLINES

