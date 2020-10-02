BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Oct. 2
Posted October 2nd, 2020
Happy Friday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/2/1982)
- Texas defenders Ta’Quon Graham and Josh Thompson talk about tackling.
- Logan Eggleston discusses the volleyball team’s decision to not observe “The Eyes of Texas.”
And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Texas coaches have a winning record against TCU’s Gary Patterson?
TODAY’s HEADLINES
- Devin Duvernay one of many Longhorns popping up in NFL highlights
- On Second Thought Ep. 194: Texas ex Rod Babers addresses Texas’ tackling issues
- Able to finally ‘test out the Erwin Center,’ Texas sweeps Kansas to stay unbeaten
- Longhorn volleyball players explain why they didn’t acknowledge ‘The Eyes of Texas’
- The Dotted Line: Scouting Texas commits on the road, including five-star Ja’Tavion Sanders
- Austin LBJ safety Andrew Mukuba chooses Clemson over Texas, LSU
