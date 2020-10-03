BEVO BEAT Football Self-sabotaged Saturday: Ninth-ranked Texas flubs, fumbles away 33-31 loss to TCU Posted October 3rd, 2020

A penalty-marred, sluggish Saturday was too much for ninth-ranked Texas. The Longhorns, who were 12-point favorites today, have lost another one to TCU, 33-31.

Both Tom Herman and Gary Patterson will wake up grumpy on Sunday. This game had 26 penalties that totaled more than 200 yards, including 12 by Texas.

The play of the game was Keaontay Ingram’s goal-line fumble with three minutes left, turning what would have been a go-ahead score into a critical turnover that allowed the Horned Frogs to drain the clock. Texas got the ball back with 5 seconds left, but there was no end-of-game magic this week.

Why Texas (2-1, 1-1) lost

Was there an emotional letdown from Lubbock? Probably. Texas certainly looked sluggish. Self-sabotaged by penalties? Absolutely. And, of course, TCU had something to do with it, too. The Horned Frogs are now 7-2 vs. Texas since they joined the Big 12. Explain that. It’s not that Texas didn’t make plays. It’s more that too many of them were nullified by penalties. Sam Ehlinger looked off for much of the day. The running game was generally ineffective. The defense certainly harried Max Duggan but sacked him only once.

Why TCU (1-1, 1-1) won

Duggan led the way, making plays with his arms and legs and providing the big dagger on a fourth-quarter touchdown run right down the middle of the Texas defense. Gary Patterson, who has never started a season 0-2, offered up another strong defensive day; the Horned Frogs frustrated Ehlinger with a combination of zone coverages. Certainly TCU took advantage of Texas penalties, but don’t forget that the Frogs actually committed more of them.

What this loss means

In the big picture, the Big 12 is still there for the taking. It’s early in the season. But you hate to enter Oklahoma game week with a sour taste like this in your mouth. It wasn’t a good look today for the Longhorns.

Scoring



1st quarter: Texas 7, TCU 7



TCU: Darwin Barlow 1-yard run (Griffin Kell kick, 4:01)

Texas: Jake Smith 5-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger (Cameron Dicker kick, :21)

2nd quarter: Halftime — TCU 20, Texas 14



TCU: Max Duggan 5-yard run (Kell kick, 14:22)

Texas: Brennan Eagles 45-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 13:01)

TCU: Kell 28-yard field goal (1:28)

TCU: Kell 32-yard field goal (:32)

3rd quarter: TCU 23, Texas 21



TCU: Kell 48-yard FG (12:11)

Texas: Roschon Johnson 7-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 9:55)

4th quarter: Final — TCU 33, Texas 31.

TCU: Kell 28-yard field goal (13:36)

Texas: Malcolm Epps 7-yard pass from Ehlinger (Keaontay Ingram run, 9:56)

TCU: Duggan 26-yard run (Kell kick, 4:01)

Texas: Safety (:00)

Next up for Texas

Next Saturday’s Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl (11 a.m., Fox) pits Texas vs. Oklahoma. The Sooners, who were upset at home last week by Kansas State, play at Iowa State tonight.

