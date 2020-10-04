BEVO BEAT Women's Basketball Texas adds another top recruit to its Class of 2021 as Kyndall Hunter pledges to the Longhorns Posted October 4th, 2020

For the second time in six months, a Cougar has decided to become a Longhorn.

Texas received a verbal commitment on Sunday from Cypress Creek basketball player Kyndall Hunter. The 5-7 Hunter is rated by espnW HoopGurlz as the No. 24 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. She is the class’ seventh-best point guard.

Hunter joins a Class of 2021 at Texas that already includes the No. 6 (Aaliyah Moore) and No. 10 (Rori Harmon) recruits in the country. Even before Hunter’s commitment, espnW regarded UT’s recruiting class as the nation’s fourth-best.

Hunter and Harmon are classmates and teammates at Cypress Creek High. Harmon pledged to UT in April. Last season, Cypress Creek was the runner-up in Class 6A. Hunter’s 24 points led all players in the Class 6A championship game.

Hunter averaged 20 points and 2.8 steals per game during the 2019-20 season. As a junior, she recorded four 30-point performances.

