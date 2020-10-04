Texas players celebrate a 3-pointer against TCU on Jan. 3, 2020 in Austin. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

BEVO BEAT Women's Basketball

Texas adds another top recruit to its Class of 2021 as Kyndall Hunter pledges to the Longhorns

Posted October 4th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

For the second time in six months, a Cougar has decided to become a Longhorn.

Texas received a verbal commitment on Sunday from Cypress Creek basketball player Kyndall Hunter. The 5-7 Hunter is rated by espnW HoopGurlz as the No. 24 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. She is the class’ seventh-best point guard.

Hunter joins a Class of 2021 at Texas that already includes the No. 6 (Aaliyah Moore) and No. 10 (Rori Harmon) recruits in the country. Even before Hunter’s commitment, espnW regarded UT’s recruiting class as the nation’s fourth-best.

Advertisement

Hunter and Harmon are classmates and teammates at Cypress Creek High. Harmon pledged to UT in April. Last season, Cypress Creek was the runner-up in Class 6A. Hunter’s 24 points led all players in the Class 6A championship game.

Hunter averaged 20 points and 2.8 steals per game during the 2019-20 season. As a junior, she recorded four 30-point performances.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Longhorns Unfiltered: TCU 33, Texas 31