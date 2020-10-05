A Texas cheerleader runs onto the field with a giant Longhorns flag before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns

Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Oct. 5

Posted October 5th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

Happy Monday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (10/5/1974)
  • What did Sam Ehlinger say to Keaontay Ingram after the TCU loss?
  • Ex-Longhorns who shined in the NFL on Sunday.

And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Longhorn quarterbacks have thrown for 300 yards against Oklahoma?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Texas adds another top recruit to its Class of 2021 as Kyndall Hunter pledges to the Longhorns

Next story

Ashley Shook enters the transfer portal, but volleyball’s captain will remain at Texas for now