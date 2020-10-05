BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Oct. 5 Posted October 5th, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Monday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (10/5/1974)

What did Sam Ehlinger say to Keaontay Ingram after the TCU loss?

Ex-Longhorns who shined in the NFL on Sunday.

And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Longhorn quarterbacks have thrown for 300 yards against Oklahoma?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.