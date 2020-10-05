BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Oct. 5
Posted October 5th, 2020
Happy Monday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/5/1974)
- What did Sam Ehlinger say to Keaontay Ingram after the TCU loss?
- Ex-Longhorns who shined in the NFL on Sunday.
And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Longhorn quarterbacks have thrown for 300 yards against Oklahoma?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Yet again, Tom Herman’s Longhorns must get off the mat after sloppy, disjointing loss
- Texas report card: As expected, the grades out of the 33-31 loss to TCU aren’t good
- Five key plays: TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31
- Longhorns Unfiltered: TCU 33, Texas 31
- Bohls: Iowa State, TCU make their presence known
- Texas adds another top recruit to its Class of 2021 as Kyndall Hunter pledges to the Longhorns
- Scheduling setup not a problem for Texas as the Longhorns once again sweep Kansas
