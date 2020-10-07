BEVO BEAT Football Four-star athlete Billy Bowman Jr. backs away from Texas pledge Posted October 7th, 2020

Advertisement

The Texas Longhorns suffered a loss last Saturday when TCU left town with a victory. Tom Herman’s program suffered another loss heading into the Oklahoma game on Wednesday when four-star athlete Billy Bowman Jr. decommitted from the Longhorns. The Denton Ryan product was the second-highest rated commitment in Texas’ current 2021 class, trailing five-star teammate Ja’Tavion Sanders. Bowman announced his decision to reopen his recruitment on Twitter.

“I’ve decided to step back (to) analyze my future and goals,” Bowman posted. “I want to thank everyone at the University of Texas for recruiting and believing in me. I will be decommitting and re-opening my recruitment.”

Bowman is ranked fourth on the 2021 Fabulous 55. He’s a borderline five-star athlete ranking inside the top-50 nationally on the 247Sports composite ranking. He starts at wide receiver and safety for Denton Ryan. The loss of Bowman dropped Texas’ recruiting class to 17th in the nation. The Longhorns hold 17 commitments.

PLAYER POS. HIGH SCHOOL STARS COMMITMENT DATE Hayden Conner OT Katy Taylor 4 July 23 (2019) Juan Davis WR/TE Everman 3 July 26 (2019) Derrick Harris Jr. DE New Caney 4 Aug. 3 (2019) Ja'Tavion Sanders ATH Denton Ryan 5 Sept. 8 (2019) Jordon Thomas DE Port Arthur Memorial 4 May 2 Morice Blackwell OLB Arlington Martin 4 May 10 Jonathon Brooks RB Hallettsville 3 May 15 Casey Cain WR Warren Easton (La.) 3 May 15 Isaac Pearson P ProKick Austrailia NR May 29 Ishmael Ibraheem CB Dallas Kimball 4 June 15 JD Coffey S Kennedale 4 June 15 Jamier Johnson CB John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.) 4 July 3 Gunnar Helm TE Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.) 3 July 27 Michael Myslinski C Bishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.) 3 Aug. 6 Jaden Alexis WR Monarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.) 3 Aug. 8 Charles Wright QB Austin 3 Aug. 22 Max Merril OT Strake Jesuit 3 Sept. 25

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.