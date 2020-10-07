BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Wednesday, Oct. 7
Posted October 7th, 2020
Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/7/2017)
- Brenden Schooler compares the Red River Showdown to the Civil War.
- Cort Jaquess explains how he built his own gym.
- Oscar Giles’ history with the OU-Texas game.
And finally, some Texas trivia. What is the Texas football team’s longest winning streak against Oklahoma, and what is its longest losing streak?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- With a ‘meat shield’ mindset, Texas’ Cort Jaquess is living out a dream preparing for Oklahoma
- The Dotted Line: Oklahoma, Texas remain dominant in recruiting despite slow starts on field
- Bohls: Does Texas have a hairline fracture or full break?
- UT junior Logan Eggleston earns the Big 12’s top offensive prize for a second straight week
