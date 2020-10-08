BEVO BEAT Football On Second Thought Ep. 195: Oklahoman columnists Berry Tramel and Jenni Carlson on Texas-Oklahoma Posted October 8th, 2020

Advertisement

Saturday’s renewal of the Red River rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma will have a different feel with both teams struggling and only 24,000 expected to attend due to coronavirus concerns.

So who will win it?

Statesman columnists Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls conduct a great roundtable discussion with Oklahoman columnists Berry Tramel and Jenni Carlson in this week’s On Second Thought podcast. Included in the talk are thoughts of what unsung hero will emerge, the lack of buzz surrounding the matchup, the loss of the State Fair atmosphere, game predictions, and a breakdown of quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Spencer Rattler.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.