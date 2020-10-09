BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Oct. 9
Posted October 9th, 2020
Happy Friday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/9/1915)
- What does Sam Ehlinger have in common with NFL quarterback Justin Herbert?
- Jerritt Elliott discusses what he liked about UT’s sweep of Iowa State on Thursday.
And finally, some Texas trivia. Can you name a school record that Texas’ football team has set against Oklahoma?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Brenden Schooler’s quick adjustment speaks to his football professionalism
- Bohls: Texas’ Case McCoy beat Oklahoma and A&M, has now found ‘what he’s good at’
- On Second Thought Ep. 195: Berry Tramel and Jenni Carlson on Texas-Oklahoma
- Texas earns another sweep in Austin as Molly Phillips settles into her new home on the court
- The Dotted Line: Albert Regis announces commitment date
- The Statesman Interview: Will Matthews on mental health, protests and the Longhorns’ backfield
