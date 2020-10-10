BEVO BEAT Football LISTEN: American-Statesman reporters react to Texas’ loss to Oklahoma Posted October 10th, 2020

The Texas football team is 2-2 after losing a quadruple-overtime decision to Oklahoma in Dallas on Saturday. In this edition of the Longhorns Unfiltered podcast, the American-Statesman’s Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis, Danny Davis and Cedric Golden react to the Longhorns’ 53-45 loss.

