Kickoff time announced for an upcoming battle between idle Texas and Baylor teams

Next weekend, both Texas and Baylor will get back to work in the afternoon.

The Big 12 announced on Monday that Texas and Baylor will meet for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 24. ESPN will televise UT’s third home game of the season.

Texas has a bye scheduled for this week. The Longhorns are 2-2 in 2020, but two straight losses have dropped the team’s conference record to 1-2.

Baylor has split the two conference games it has played this season. The Bears had a bye this past week, and a game that was to be played this weekend against Oklahoma State has been moved to December. Last week, Baylor announced that it was suspending all football-related activities in an effort “to allow for further evaluation of recent positive (COVID-19) tests and the completion of close contact tracing.” Baylor later said that it had suspended practices through Oct. 17.

Texas owns a 78-27-4 lead in its all-time series with Baylor. Last season, however, the Bears dominated the scoreboard in a 24-10 win in Waco.

