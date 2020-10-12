BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Oct. 12
Posted October 12th, 2020
Happy Monday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/12/1963)
- Is Texas’ 2020 football season already over?
- Which former Longhorns shined in the NFL on Sunday?
And finally, some Texas trivia. Who are the last three quarterbacks to have beaten Oklahoma twice?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Texas falls out of AP Top 25, fan anger growing as Tom Herman sits 2-2 with mistakes galore
- Five key plays: Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 (4 OT)
- LISTEN: American-Statesman reporters react to Texas’ loss to Oklahoma
- Texas report card: Red River rivalry loss was a mixed bag, and the grades show it
- PHOTOS: Oklahoma holds off Texas comeback in 4OT shootout, 53-45
- Bohls: Georgia chasing Clemson; rising Aggies get signature win
- O’Brien fell into Texas’ lap, and Horns not complaining after sweeping Iowa State
- La Porte defensive tackle Albert Regis spurns Texas for Texas A&M
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments