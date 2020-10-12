BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Oct. 12 Posted October 12th, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Monday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (10/12/1963)

Is Texas’ 2020 football season already over?

Which former Longhorns shined in the NFL on Sunday?

And finally, some Texas trivia. Who are the last three quarterbacks to have beaten Oklahoma twice?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.