Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman reacts after a false start late in the second quarter against Oklahoma Sooners in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

Longhorn Confidential: Tom Herman addresses “The Eyes of Texas” issues, Horns’ own issues, too

Posted October 12th, 2020

Brian Davis American-Statesman Staff

On Longhorn Confidential, American-Statesman writers Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden and Brian Davis discuss Texas coach Tom Herman’s thoughts on the “The Eyes of Texas” and the issues involving his 2-2 Longhorns.

 

