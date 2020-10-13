BEVO BEAT Volleyball Big 12 continues to applaud Logan Eggleston as the junior establishes a new standard at Texas Posted October 13th, 2020

Advertisement

Texas junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston was once again named the Big 12’s offensive player of the week on Tuesday.

This marks the third straight week that Eggleston has won the award. The Big 12 has only handed out this honor to Eggleston this season.

𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 3️⃣ #𝗕𝗶𝗴𝟭𝟮𝗩𝗕 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀: Advertisement 🏐 Logan Eggleston: hit .409 in 2 matches & totaled 30 kills

🏐 Shanel Bramschreiber: set career-high in digs with 39 to avg 4.88 per set

🏐 Caroline Crawford: played in all 10 sets finishing with a career-high 13 kills in the last match pic.twitter.com/MhlwLh1YDI — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 13, 2020

Before Tuesday, no Longhorn had ever won the Big 12’s weekly award for offense or defense over three straight weeks. Michelle Kocher and Haley Eckerman were both named the conference’s top rookie three times in a row during the 2008 and 2011 seasons.

In UT’s two matches last week, Eggleston totaled 30 kills. She hit .409 over those two matches. With Eggleston leading the way, Texas improved to 6-0 with its two sweeps of Iowa State.

On Friday and Saturday, Texas will travel to Kansas State. Texas (6-0) and Kansas State (3-1) are currently ranked first and 15th in the AVCA’s fall poll.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.