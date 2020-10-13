BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Oct. 13
Posted October 13th, 2020
Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/13/1951)
- Tom Herman addresses his football team and “The Eyes of Texas.”
- What did Herman say after Sam Ehlinger dropped to 1-4 against Oklahoma?
And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Texas Exes have won NBA titles? How many have won WNBA championships?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Anger over ‘The Eyes of Texas’ threatens to engulf the Longhorns’ entire season
- Golden’s nuggets: Horns played hard, but is team unity a concern?
- The Dotted Line: Texas commit Jordon Thomas ‘blessed’ to be back after injury
- Texas heads into its bye week with plenty of players on the mend
- Kickoff time announced for an upcoming battle between idle Texas and Baylor teams
- After leaving Texas, Kenyatta Watson II to join the football team at Georgia Tech
- Longhorn Confidential: Tom Herman addresses “The Eyes of Texas” issues, Horns’ own issues, too
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments