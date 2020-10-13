BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Posted October 13th, 2020

Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (10/13/1951)

Tom Herman addresses his football team and “The Eyes of Texas.”

What did Herman say after Sam Ehlinger dropped to 1-4 against Oklahoma?

And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Texas Exes have won NBA titles? How many have won WNBA championships?

TODAY’S HEADLINES

