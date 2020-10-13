A Texas cheerleader runs onto the field with a giant Longhorns flag before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns

Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Oct. 13

Posted October 13th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (10/13/1951)
  • Tom Herman addresses his football team and “The Eyes of Texas.”
  • What did Herman say after Sam Ehlinger dropped to 1-4 against Oklahoma?

And finally, some Texas trivia.  How many Texas Exes have won NBA titles? How many have won WNBA championships?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Longhorn Confidential: Tom Herman addresses “The Eyes of Texas” issues, Horns’ own issues, too