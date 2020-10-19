BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Oct. 19 Posted October 19th, 2020

Happy Monday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (10/19/1985)

No football? No problem over a busy weekend at Texas.

Which former Longhorns shined in the NFL on Sunday?

And finally, some Texas trivia. What is the UT record for pass attempts in a game?

TODAY’S HEADLINES

