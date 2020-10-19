Texas head coach Tom Herman watches warmups ahead of a game against UTEP in Austin on Sept. 12, 2020. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

WATCH: Statesman writers discuss Tom Herman going in depth on ‘The Eyes,’ getting ready for Baylor

Brian Davis American-Statesman Staff

Texas coach Tom Herman met with reporters for almost 50 minutes, making it the longest Monday press conference in his four seasons at UT. He discussed “The Eyes of Texas,” off-week fixes and getting ready for Baylor.

Austin American Statesman writers Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls discussed it all on this week’s Longhorn Confidential.

