Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) pressures Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Sept. 21, 2019. [Stephen Spillman for Statesman]

BEVO BEAT Football

Time and TV set for Texas’ upcoming trip to No. 6 Oklahoma State

Posted October 19th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

This year’s all-orange battle in the Big 12 will be a Halloween matinee.

The Big 12 announced on Monday that Texas and Oklahoma State will play at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. FOX will be at Boone Pickens Stadium to broadcast the game.

Texas has won 25 of the 34 games it has played against Oklahoma State. Last year, the Longhorns earned a 36-30 victory over the Cowboys. UT has been handed a loss during its last two trips to Stillwater, though.

Ahead of this week’s game against Iowa State, Oklahoma State is 3-0 and ranked sixth in the Associated Press’ poll. An unranked Texas team will attempt to beat Baylor this weekend and improve on its 2-2 record.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Oct. 19

Next story

Tom Herman: Running game fixes, getting healthy were Texas’ top two off-week priorities