Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Oct. 20
Posted October 20th, 2020
Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/20/2012)
- Injuries and UT’s dynamic duo of Jordan Whittington and Jake Smith.
- What is worth reading on the website today?
And finally, some Texas trivia. The last quarterback to lead Austin High to a playoff win went onto play at Texas. Who was that quarterback?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Former American-Statesman photographer files lawsuit over Bevo XV’s pre-game Sugar Bowl surge
- Texas’ Tom Herman: Players not mandated to stay for ‘The Eyes’ but team is unified going forward
- Bohls: Texas’ Herman is straddling support of players and appeasing fans
- The Dotted Line: Charles Wright hopes to break Austin High playoff streak before Texas career
- Tom Herman on Texas WR Jordan Whittington’s latest injury: ‘He has a ton of football left in him’
- Time and TV set for Texas’ upcoming trip to No. 6 Oklahoma State
- WATCH: Statesman writers discuss Tom Herman going in depth on ‘The Eyes,’ Baylor
