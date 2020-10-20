BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Oct. 20 Posted October 20th, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (10/20/2012)

Injuries and UT’s dynamic duo of Jordan Whittington and Jake Smith.

What is worth reading on the website today?

And finally, some Texas trivia. The last quarterback to lead Austin High to a playoff win went onto play at Texas. Who was that quarterback?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.