LOOK: Texas to honor its 1970 championship team on Saturday with a throwback look

Posted October 20th, 2020

For the first time in 70 years, Texas will wear white jerseys at home.

Texas announced on Tuesday that it will wear a throwback uniform for this weekend’s home game against Baylor. Using white jerseys, Texas will honor the 50th anniversary of the national championship won by the school in 1970.

Texas does not often wear white uniforms inside of Royal-Memorial Stadium. In fact, the last time that Texas sported such a look at home was during a 34-26 win over Purdue on Sept. 30, 1950.

Texas went 10-1 during the 1970 season. The Longhorns were beaten by No. 6 Notre Dame in that season’s Cotton Bowl. Despite that loss, the United Press International crowned the Longhorns as the nation’s champion. That was the third national championship claimed by Texas.

