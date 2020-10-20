BEVO BEAT Men's Basketball Texas basketball will open season against UT-RGV, but after that? Well, it’s complicated Posted October 20th, 2020

Texas will open the men’s basketball season against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 25 at the Erwin Center. What happens after that? Well, it’s in flux.

The Longhorns’ original non-conference schedule was thrown out of whack by COVID-19 and essentially had to be rebuilt from scratch. A team spokesman said the school now plans on announcing games when contracts are finalized.

The Maui Invitational is still on, but the tournament will be played in Asheville, N.C. The bracket has been finalized with Texas playing Davidson in the first game at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. The second game will be against Indiana or Providence on Dec. 1. The championship round is scheduled for Dec. 2.

As of now, tournament organizers are unsure whether fans and media will be allowed into the Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

Then, Texas is scheduled to host Villanova on Dec. 6 at the Erwin Center. It appears UT’s other planned high-profile home game against Gonzaga has been scrapped for this season.

The only other non-conference game on the schedule is a Jan. 30 date for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Horns were expected to be a road team this season, but that is now up in the air.

School officials are waiting on the Big 12 to finalize the conference portion of the schedule. The league has said it wants to start earlier this season, perhaps playing two games in December instead of waiting until the new year or the first weekend in January. That delay has also held up UT from finalizing non-conference opponents.

UT athletic officials have also not released plans for seating at basketball games, although social distancing is expected to be required. The UT volleyball team is currently using the Erwin Center (capacity 16,540) instead of the smaller Gregory Gym.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

