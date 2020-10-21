BEVO BEAT Men's Basketball Burnt orange vs. Big Blue: Texas-Kentucky set for Big 12/SEC Challenge in January Posted October 21st, 2020

Texas coach Shaka Smart will take his veteran team to Rupp Arena this January for a date with Kentucky as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Longhorns and Wildcats will meet Jan. 30 in the heart of the Big Blue Nation.

Kentucky has won the only two previous matchups in series history. John Calipari’s top-ranked team took down Rick Barnes’ Horns 63-51 in Lexington, Ky., the last time these two teams met in December 2014.

Smart may need to change his team’s signals, though. UT assistant coach Jai Lucas recently left Austin to take a support role on Calipari’s bench.

Both the Big 12 and SEC announced the entire 10-game lineup for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season on Wednesday. Kansas will play at Tennessee, a program now led by Barnes. Auburn is also coming to play Baylor.

Big 12 teams are 40-30 overall in the annual showdown between leagues. The Longhorns are 3-4 in seven Challenge appearances.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Pairings (Saturday, Jan. 30)

Auburn at Baylor

Iowa State at Mississippi State

Kansas at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Missouri

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Florida at West Virginia

