BEVO BEAT Volleyball Longhorn Confidential: UT Volleyball addresses how it addressed ‘The Eyes of Texas’ Posted October 21st, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (10/21/1998)

Skylar Fields and Jerritt Elliott address how the volleyball team has addressed “The Eyes of Texas.”

And finally, some Texas trivia. When were players on the UT football team first spotted in burnt orange?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.