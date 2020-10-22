BEVO BEAT Women's Basketball With Baylor still on top, Texas settles for a silver showing in the Big 12’s preseason poll Posted October 22nd, 2020

Once again, the Texas Longhorns must chase down Baylor in the race for the Big 12’s championship.

The Big 12 revealed on Thursday that Texas is the second team listed in its preseason poll. As expected, Baylor grabbed the No. 1 spot in the rankings. The conference’s coaches are not allowed to pick for their own teams, so Baylor’s Kim Mulkey cast her vote for Texas.

Baylor has been the outright regular-season champion in the Big 12 in nine of the past 10 seasons. During the 2013-14 campaign, the Lady Bears shared their throne with West Virginia.

Texas went 11-7 in conference play during the 2019-20 season. That effort was good enough for third place in the Big 12 standings. The conference’s tournament was then called off before it began because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Texas’ 73 points beat out the 69 points tallied by Iowa State. Kansas State earned a score of 50 while fifth-place West Virginia collected 45 points. Despite being last season’s runner-up, TCU plummeted to ninth place in the Big 12’s preseason poll.

During the offseason, Vic Schaefer replaced Karen Aston as the head coach at Texas. Junior forward Charli Collier, who was voted onto the Big 12’s preseason team on Wednesday, is among UT’s two returning starters.

The 2020-21 basketball season will open on Nov. 25. Texas has not yet released its schedule.

