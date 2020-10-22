BEVO BEAT Football Longhorn Confidential: Scouting the Austin area Posted October 22nd, 2020

In today’s Longhorn Confidential, Mike Craven and Danny Davis discuss Austin’s recruiting scene and whether Texas has a homefield advantage when it comes to wooing these prospects. Mike also chats with 2021 quarterback Charles Wright about his senior year at Austin High and future at Texas.

The Dotted Line: Charles Wright hopes to break Austin High playoff streak before Texas career

The Dotted Line: Scouting offensive lineman Bryce Foster, trio of 2022 Texas targets

The Dotted Line: Trio of out-of-state recruiting targets trending towards Texas

