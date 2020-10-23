BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Sam Ehlinger and Charlie Brewer’s final battle?
Posted October 23rd, 2020
Happy Friday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/23/1943)
- Longtime rivals Sam Ehlinger and Charlie Brewer to meet for perhaps the final time.
- Jerritt Elliott reacts to the UT volleyball team’s sweep of Texas Tech on Thursday.
And finally, some Texas trivia. Texas and Baylor’s football teams have played over 100 times. What is the lowest-scoring matchup between the Longhorns and Bears?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Texas shrugs off slow start, sweeps Texas Tech to remain perfect in Big 12
- On Second Thought Ep. 197: David Smoak on Baylor, Brett McMurphy on Urban Meyer
- The Dotted Line: Commitment Q&A with Texas offensive tackle pledge Max Merril
- Texas regents: ‘The Eyes of Texas is, and will remain, the official school song’
- Eyes on Texas: Can someone please explain what’s going on around here?
- With Baylor still on top, Texas settles for a silver showing in the Big 12’s preseason poll
