LISTEN: Longhorns Unfiltered: Texas 27, Baylor 16

Posted October 24th, 2020

Cedric Golden American-Statesman Staff

  • Texas defeated Baylor 27-16 Saturday.
  • The Horns improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in conference
  • Statesman sportswriters Danny Davis, Brian Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden discuss the game on this week's Longhorns Unfiltered podcast.
Texas players, including Sam Ehlinger (11), sing “The Eyes Of Texas” after an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

In this week’s Longhorns Unfiltered postgame podcast, Statesman sportswriters Danny Davis, Brian Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden explain how Texas pulled off a 27-16 win over Baylor to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12.

