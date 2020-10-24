BEVO BEAT Football LIVE BLOG: Texas vs Baylor Posted October 24th, 2020

Advertisement

On the heels of a bye week following a two-game losing skid, the Texas Longhorns (2-2, 1-2 in the Big 12) look to bounce back at DKR this afternoon against in-state foe Baylor (1-1, 1-1). The Bears haven’t played since Oct. 3 after a COVID outbreak forced Baylor to postpone a game with Oklahoma State to Dec. 12. Baylor lost its last game out, 27-21 in double overtime at WVU. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

Afternoon from DKR-TMS. It appears that Texas S Caden Sterns (turf toe) and WR Jake Smith (hamstring) will both try to play today. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

All eyes will be watching to see what, if anything, Texas coach Tom Herman and his coaches fixed during the off week. https://t.co/BVsFWztXfK pic.twitter.com/kAPYLX7vWX — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

After a defensive battle for most of the opening period, the Bears got on the board first with a field goal, taking a 3-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.

Bears' 21-yarder is good. Baylor 3, Texas 0. 0:49 1Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

Baylor getting only three points out of two trips inside of the Texas 40 is a good-enough start for a Longhorn defense that was allowed 400+ yards per game. Now, where is that top-ranked offense? #HookEm — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) October 24, 2020

End of 1Q: Baylor 3, Texas 0. It's been riveting. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

The Longhorns tied it at three with a Cameron Dicker field goal in the second quarter.

Horns on the board. Bears give back the 5 free yards, and Dicker hits a 41-yard FG. Texas 3, Baylor 3. 12:10 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

A 72-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger to Tarik Black set the Longhorns up in plus territory.

And now Ehlinger rears back and finds Tarik Black streaking down the field. Huge gain. Flips field to the Baylor 20. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

Tarik Black with a 72-yard pass reception, his biggest play as a Longhorn. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 24, 2020

The big play setup a field goal to give Texas a 6-3 lead. They added to that lead with another big pass from Ehlinger to Joshua Moore.

Dicker 22-yard FG is good. So the Horns can't punch it in after Black's 72-yard catch. But Horns still take a 6-3 lead. 6:15 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

Wow. Ehlinger going deep to Joshua Moore. Yes sir. Horns in business at the Baylor 7. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

Ehlinger and Moore hook up again for a three-yard TD connection. #Horns up 13-3 with 1:53 left in the half. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 24, 2020

Ehlinger with his 17th TD pass of the season. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 24, 2020

Halftime in Austin: Texas 13, Baylor 3. Ehlinger is 8-13, 146 yards, 1 TD as Horns try to focus on the run. But Ossai's injury is bad, bad news for Texas D. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

The Longhorns added to the lead in the third quarter with quarterback dive from Ehlinger.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger keeps it himself after Ingram pushes it closer and closer, finally to the 1. Horns now up 20-3. 10:25 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

Ehlinger not only scores from the 1, but signals TD as he gets hit. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 24, 2020

Discounting the one-play series before the half, Texas has scored on four straight possessions and is in command at 20-3. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 24, 2020

Ehlinger found the end zone again just before the 4th quarter to give the Longhorns a 27-3 lead.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger rolls to his right, looks, nobody open, keeps it himself and powers in from 9 yards out. Horns in total control here, leading 27-3. 0:20 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

End of 3Q: Texas 27, Baylor 3. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

Baylor scored its first touchdown in the fourth quarter, making it a 27-9 game after a failed two-point conversion.

Touchdown Baylor. Brewer finds a wide-open Lovett, who escaped everyone's radar. Bears get their first TD by beating UT's blitz. The 2-pt conversion fails. Horns still lead 27-9. 11:24 4Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

Baylor cut further into the lead with another 4th quarter score.

Touchdown Baylor. Brewer finds Holmes in traffic. Nice catch. And now it's down to 27-16. 7:37 4Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

The Longhorns were able to hang on despite a late surge from the Bears, winning the game 27-16.

Final in Austin: Texas 27, Baylor 16. Horns avoid falling into a major sinkhole at the season's halfway mark. Up next is a dangerous road trip to Oklahoma State. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 24, 2020

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.