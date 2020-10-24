Texas Longhorns fan Tyler Wanek looks on as he wait to enter the stadium to cheer on the Texas Longhorns against Oklahoma Sooners in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN] in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

LIVE BLOG: Texas vs Baylor

Posted October 24th, 2020

On the heels of a bye week following a two-game losing skid, the Texas Longhorns (2-2, 1-2 in the Big 12) look to bounce back at DKR this afternoon against in-state foe Baylor (1-1, 1-1). The Bears haven’t played since Oct. 3 after a COVID outbreak forced Baylor to postpone a game with Oklahoma State  to Dec. 12. Baylor lost its last game out, 27-21 in double overtime at WVU. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

 

 

After a defensive battle for most of the opening period, the Bears got on the board first with a field goal, taking a 3-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.

 

 

The Longhorns tied it at three with a Cameron Dicker field goal in the second quarter.

 

A 72-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger to Tarik Black set the Longhorns up in plus territory.

 

The big play setup a field goal to give Texas a 6-3 lead. They added to that lead with another big pass from Ehlinger to Joshua Moore.

 

 

The Longhorns added to the lead in the third quarter with quarterback dive from Ehlinger.

 

Ehlinger found the end zone again just before the 4th quarter to give the Longhorns a 27-3 lead.

 

Baylor scored its first touchdown in the fourth quarter, making it a 27-9 game after a failed two-point conversion.

 

Baylor cut further into the lead with another 4th quarter score.

The Longhorns were able to hang on despite a late surge from the Bears, winning the game 27-16.

