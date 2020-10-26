BEVO BEAT Men's Basketball Big 12 announces 18-game men’s basketball schedule for upcoming season Posted October 26th, 2020

As promised by the Big 12, Texas will have two league games in December this season as the men’s basketball schedule continues to take shape.

The Big 12 unveiled its full 18-game slate on Monday with Texas opening league play on Dec. 13 at Baylor. The next game comes a full week later at home against Oklahoma State.

The rest of the schedule picks up on Jan. 2 at Kansas, and from that point on, the Longhorns would play their customary mid-week game followed by a weekend game.

The league schedule is broken up by a non-conference game at Kentucky on Jan. 30 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Big 12 tournament is scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City in the downtown arena now named T-Mobile Center.

Texas opens the season at home against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 25. All Big 12 tipoff times and TV assignments are to be announced.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

2020-21 Texas men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 25, UT-Rio Grande Valley

Nov. 30, Davidson (Maui Invitational, Asheville, N.C.)

Dec. 1, Indiana or Providence (Maui Invitational, Asheville, N.C.)

Dec. 2, Championship round Maui Invitational, Asheville, N.C.)

Dec. 13, at Baylor*

Dec. 20, Oklahoma State*

Jan. 2, at Kansas*

Jan. 5, Iowa State*

Jan. 9, at West Virginia*

Jan. 13, Texas Tech*

Jan. 16, Kansas State*

Jan. 20, at Iowa State*

Jan. 23, at TCU*

Jan. 26, Oklahoma*

Jan. 30, at Kentucky (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Feb. 2, Baylor*

Feb. 6, at Oklahoma State*

Feb. 9, at Kansas State*

Feb. 13, TCU*

Feb. 16, at Oklahoma*

Feb. 20, West Virginia*

Feb. 22, Kansas*

Feb. 27, at Texas Tech*

March 10-13, Big 12 tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

*—indicates Big 12 Conference game

Note: More non-conference games could be added at a later date.

