BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Did beating Baylor gives Texas a confidence boost?
Posted October 26th, 2020
Happy Monday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/26/1991)
- How much confidence does UT’s football team have after this weekend?
- What was working for the volleyball team’s offense on Friday night?
- Which former Longhorns shined in the NFL on Sunday?
And finally, some Texas trivia. Who was the last Big 12 team to be Texas’ volleyball team in Austin?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- With tougher games ahead, Texas must determine what kind of team it wants to be
- Bohls: Hello, Big Ten, welcome to the party
- Texas report card: How those Horns’ two-week fixes translated into on-field grades
- Five key plays: Texas 27, Baylor 16
- Longhorns Unfiltered: Texas 27, Baylor 16
- With No. 2 Baylor suddenly on deck, No. 1 Texas rolls to a rout of the Red Raiders
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments