BEVO BEAT Football Longhorn Confidential: Breaking down the make-or-break moment Texas faces at Oklahoma State Posted October 26th, 2020

Texas still controls its own destiny in the Big 12 championship race, but there’s little margin for error. The Longhorns are now headed to face the sixth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater this weekend. American-Statesman writers Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden and Brian Davis break down the matchup.

Each week, Longhorn Confidential airs live on Facebook from the Statesman’s BevoBeat page.

