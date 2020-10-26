BEVO BEAT Women's Basketball Texas A&M, Tennessee and Baylor among the notable names on UT’s 2020-21 schedule Posted October 26th, 2020

The Vic Schaefer era at Texas will tip off with a home game against SMU on Nov. 25, the Longhorns announced on Monday.

Schaefer’s debut as the fifth head coach in the history of the women’s basketball program at Texas will open a 25-game schedule for the 2020-21 season. Intriguing matchups against North Texas (Nov. 29), Texas A&M (Dec. 6) and Tennessee (Dec. 13) are also on the non-conference slate. Texas and Texas A&M last faced off during the 2014-15 season.

Texas won’t meet its first Big 12 foe until it hosts Kansas on Dec. 17. A trip to Kansas State on Dec. 21 will be the first away game for the Longhorns.

Texas and Baylor will meet in Waco on Valentine’s Day. The Lady Bears will then be UT’s guest for the final game of the regular season on March 1. Baylor and Texas were ranked first and second in the Big 12’s preseason poll last week.

Texas’ 2020-21 schedule (times/TV TBA)

Nov. 25: SMU

SMU Nov. 29: North Texas

North Texas Dec. 2: Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Dec. 6: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Dec. 9: Idaho

Idaho Dec. 13: Tennessee

Tennessee Dec. 17: Kansas*

Kansas* Dec. 21: at Kansas State*

at Kansas State* Dec. 29: Lamar

Lamar Jan. 3: Iowa State*

Iowa State* Jan. 9: at West Virginia*

at West Virginia* Jan. 12: Oklahoma*

Oklahoma* Jan. 17: at Texas Tech*

at Texas Tech* Jan. 20: TCU*

TCU* Jan. 23: at Iowa State*

at Iowa State* Jan. 27: at Oklahoma State*

at Oklahoma State* Jan. 30: Texas Tech*

Texas Tech* Feb. 3: at Oklahoma*

at Oklahoma* Feb. 6: West Virginia*

West Virginia* Feb. 10: Oklahoma State*

Oklahoma State* Feb. 14: at Baylor*

at Baylor* Feb. 17: at TCU*

at TCU* Feb. 21: Kansas State*

Kansas State* Feb. 24: at Kansas*

at Kansas* March 1: Baylor*

