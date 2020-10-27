BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: What stands out to Tom Herman about Oklahoma State?
Posted October 27th, 2020
Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (10/27/2007)
- Tom Herman’s scouting report for Oklahoma State.
- Texas announces the same start date for both of its basketball teams.
And finally, some Texas trivia. The biggest comeback in the history of the Texas football team was recorded against Oklahoma State. How much of a deficit did Texas overcome against the Cowboys in 2004?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
