Oklahoma State fans pound their paddles against the stadium wall during a game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., on Oct. 27, 2018. [Stephen Spillman for Statesman]

BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns

Longhorn Confidential: Texas adapts to playing football in less hostile territories in 2020

Posted October 28th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (10/28/1978)
  • Texas brings out the best in opposing fans. But what if those hostile stadiums aren’t close to being full?

And finally, some Texas trivia. Who is responsible for two of the four 100-yard kickoff returns in UT’s history?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Longhorn Confidential: What stands out to Tom Herman about Oklahoma State?