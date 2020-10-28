BEVO BEAT Men's Basketball Texas G Matt Coleman, three other Longhorns honored with preseason Big 12 awards Posted October 28th, 2020

Texas guard Matt Coleman III was named to the preseason All-Big 12 men’s basketball team on Wednesday while three others earned honorable mention status.

Coleman is heading into his fourth year as a starting guard for the Longhorns. He has started 101 out of a possible 102 career games and scored 1,092 points. Last season, Coleman led Texas in scoring (12.7) assists (3.4) and shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

In August, Coleman said his motivation comes from within. Coleman and coach Shaka Smart have won an NCAA Tournament games since they’ve been together at Texas.

“There’s no more talking about it. It’s just about doing it,” Coleman said in August. “We know what it takes. We’ve played and competed with the best. We’ve lost to the best competitors, we’ve beaten the best competitors.

“Yeah, you talk about your goals and are you about it. But it’s about going out and doing it.”

Guard Courtney Ramey, forward Jericho Sims and freshman Greg Brown III also garnered honorable mention nods from the league’s 10 coaches.

Baylor’s Jared Butler was named the preseason Big 12 player of the year. Texas Tech’s Marcus Santos-Silva was named the preseason newcomer of the year, and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was the preseason freshman of the year.

The league is scheduled to unveil its preseason poll on Thursday.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Jared Butler (Baylor), Marcus Garrett (Kansas), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Matt Coleman III (Texas), Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia)

2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

MaCio Teague (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Greg Brown III (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Derek Culver (West Virginia)

