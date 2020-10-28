BEVO BEAT Football Texas loses commitment of five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers Posted October 28th, 2020

Advertisement

The Longhorns suffered a five-star loss Wednesday night when 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers backed away from his pledge. Ewers is the top-rated quarterback in the junior class, ranking second nationally on the 247Sports composite rankings. He was one of three Texas pledges in the 2022 cycle. The 6-3, 195-pound junior was the MaxPreps sophomore of the year in 2019 when he led Southlake Carroll to the Class 6A Division I state quarterfinals. Ewers picked Texas back on Aug. 14.

“The more I’ve considered, the more I’ve come to realize I didn’t explore all options as thoroughly as I would have liked,” Ewers announced on Twitter. “Therefore, I’ve decided to decommit and reassess the situation before making such an important decision on my future.”

Ewers is the top-rated prospect in Texas for the 2022 class. He holds an offer from nearly every major Power Five program in the country. Ohio State is trending as the new leader. The Buckeyes routinely land the state’s top players like Garrett Wilson and JK Dobbins. Ewers passed for 4,003 yards for 45 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He also added 568 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

Advertisement

Ewers reversed course on his Texas pledge from Thursday night when he told reporters, including myself, that he was “100 percent” committed to Texas.

Five players have decommitted from the 2021 recruiting class. Ewers becomes the first in the 2022 cycle. Ewers is currently the only in-state quarterback with a Texas offer. Austin High three-star Charles Wright is the quarterback commitment in the 2021 class. He took the spot following the decommitment of Jalen Milroe back in August. Milroe is now pledged to Alabama.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.