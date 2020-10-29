BEVO BEAT Football Longhorn Confidential: Following a recruiting breakup, what’s next for Quinn Ewers and Texas? Posted October 29th, 2020

In today’s Longhorn Confidential, the American-Statesman’s Mike Craven and Danny Davis react to five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers’ decision to back away from his commitment to Texas.

