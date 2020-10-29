BEVO BEAT Football Texas loses pledge from 2022 four-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson Posted October 29th, 2020

And then there was one.

Texas’ 2022 class took another blow Thursday night when four-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson backed away from his pledge to the Longhorns. The 6-4, 210-pound prospect from Lancaster High School became Texas’ first commitment in the 2022 cycle back on July 31. Wilson holds 16 offers. He ranks as the 25th-best wide receiver in the 2022 class and is probably a future member of the Fabulous 55.

The Wilson news comes one night after Texas lost a commitment from 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers. The five-star from Southlake Carroll was pledged to Texas for fewer than two months. With uncertainty swirling around Texas head coach Tom Herman’s future as the head coach, prospects are beginning to back away. The Longhorns recently lost a commitment from 2021 athlete Billy Bowman Jr.

Four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau remains Texas’ only remaining commitment in the 2022 cycle. The Port Arthur Memorial product did take to Twitter to say he’ll be reevaluating his decision to pick the Longhorns. Texas’ 2021 class ranks 17th in the nation, which would be the lowest-ranked recruiting class to sign at Texas since the 2017 class when Charlie Strong was fired roughly two months before national signing day.

