BEVO BEAT college football LISTEN: Longhorn Unfiltered: Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 (OT) Posted October 31st, 2020

Advertisement

Story highlights Texas beat Oklahoma State 41-34.

Texas beat Oklahoma State 41-34. Brian Davis and Cedric Golden discuss what it means in this week's Longhorns Unfiltered podcast.

Statesman writers Cedric Golden and Brian Davis discuss Texas’ huge 41-34 overtime win over No. 6 Oklahoma State in Stillwater and what it does for the program moving forward.

Advertisement

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.