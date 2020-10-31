Texas celebrates as Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (3) walks of the field following t he college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Texas won 41-34. Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

BEVO BEAT college football

LISTEN: Longhorn Unfiltered: Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 (OT)

Posted October 31st, 2020

Cedric Golden American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement
Story highlights
  • Texas beat Oklahoma State 41-34.
  • Brian Davis and Cedric Golden discuss what it means in this week's Longhorns Unfiltered podcast.

Statesman writers Cedric Golden and Brian Davis discuss Texas’ huge 41-34 overtime win over No. 6 Oklahoma State in Stillwater and what it does for the program moving forward.

 

Advertisement

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Oh yes, Ossai! Defense paves the way in Texas’ 41-34 overtime upset of No. 6 Oklahoma State