Longhorn Confidential: The best play from Sam Ehlinger’s time at Texas?
Posted November 2nd, 2020
Happy Monday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (11/2/2002)
- What play did Tom Herman nominate as the best in Sam Ehlinger’s college career?
- Which former Longhorns shined in the NFL on Sunday?
And finally, some Texas trivia. Of the top-20 passing performances in UT’s history, how many have happened at Royal-Memorial Stadium?
- With Texas, everything about these Longhorns is a debate, each week a new referendum
- Bohls: Clemson slips to No. 3; Big 12 drops big-time
- Shut out for four quarters, Joshua Moore reemerges at Texas’ top target in overtime
- Five key plays: Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 (OT)
- Texas report card: Win over Oklahoma State a chance for defense to up its season averages
- Longhorns Unfiltered: Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 (OT)
- Brooks goal powers Texas to 1-0 win over Baylor on senior night
- Texas runs to top-3 finishes at Big 12 cross-country championships
