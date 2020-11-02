Texas junior D'Shawn Jamison (5) celebrates his 100-yard kick return for a touchdown with teammates in Stillwater, Okla., on Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Texas’ Joseph Ossai, D’Shawn Jamison win weekly Big 12 awards for Oklahoma State performances

Posted November 2nd, 2020

Brian Davis American-Statesman Staff

The honors keep rolling in for Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai after his eye-popping performance against Oklahoma State, and D’Shawn Jamison is getting some recognition, too.

Ossai was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week for the first time in his career on Monday. This comes after he was named the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week on Sunday.

The league office also announced that Jamison was named the Big 12 special teams player of the week for his 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Ossai had 12 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in UT’s 41-34 overtime victory over then-No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger told reporters Monday about a phone conversation he had with Ossai after the Oklahoma game in October. Ossai was upset that he didn’t make game-changing plays against the Sooners.

Ossai closed the Oklahoma State victory with a fourth-down sack of Spencer Sanders.

“You can say what you want about our team, but our guys, they don’t stop fighting,” Ossai said.

