BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Should Texas be happy with all of these close calls and comebacks? Posted November 3rd, 2020

Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (11/3/1973)

Joseph Ossai discusses what Texas has gained from playing in close games.

What frustrates Sam Ehlinger about UT’s recent string of comebacks?

And finally, some Texas trivia. When Roosevelt Leaks ran for 342 yards in 1973, whose school record at UT did he break?

TODAY’S HEADLINES

