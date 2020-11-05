Georgetown's Matt Sanchez (4) comes up short as he tries to stop Denton Guyer quarterback Jerrod Heard (2) from going into the end zone in the Class 4A, Division I championship game on Dec. 22, 2012 at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman)

Longhorn Confidential: Quarterbacks of Texas’ past, present and future

Posted November 5th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

In today’s Longhorn Confidential, the American-Statesman’s Mike Craven and Danny Davis talk about 2022 recruit Cade Klubnik and the quarterbacks that this state has produced for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Mike and Danny also name their picks for the state’s best-ever high school quarterback and discuss the UT-bound quarterbacks that they’ve seen over the past decade.

