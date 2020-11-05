BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Quarterbacks of Texas’ past, present and future Posted November 5th, 2020

In today’s Longhorn Confidential, the American-Statesman’s Mike Craven and Danny Davis talk about 2022 recruit Cade Klubnik and the quarterbacks that this state has produced for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Mike and Danny also name their picks for the state’s best-ever high school quarterback and discuss the UT-bound quarterbacks that they’ve seen over the past decade.

The Dotted Line: Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik was waiting on Texas offer

The Dotted Line: Texas makes cut for Donovan Green; Malick Sylla wants to play early

The Dotted Line: Seven members of the 2021 Fabulous 55 remain uncommitted

