Texas volleyball player Asjia O'Neal and Baylor's Laché Harper, meet at the net at the Erwin Center on Nov. 5, 2020. UT beat Baylor in five sets to remain unbeaten. (Rodolfo Gonzalez For Statesman )

Longhorn Confidential: What did No. 1 Texas learn about itself in its win over No. 3 Baylor?

Posted November 6th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Happy Friday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (11/6/2010)
  • UT reacts to its win over Baylor and its second five-set triumph of the season.
  • Texas trivia.

And finally, some Texas trivia. What is Texas football team’s record when it is the No. 22 team in the AP poll?

